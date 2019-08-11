‘American Pie’ singer coming to SCV

For an artist who’s been on the recording charts for nearly 50 years, Don McLean travels pretty well.

Last Friday, he played New York; then the following week, he was in Ojai. And before he flies to the Netherlands for a show at the end of the month, Santa Clarita Valley music fans will have a chance to hear an American classic straight from the source on Saturday, Aug. 17 at The Canyon Santa Clarita.

The artist who brought us “American Pie,” one of the most celebrated and covered songs of all time, as well as “Castles in the Air”, “And I Love You So” and “Crying,” to name a few, still regularly tours.

An artist who’s amassed more than 40 gold and platinum records over the years, and a 2004 induction into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, McLean still enjoys playing his mellow, folksy brand of music, which has been performed and reconfigured in numerous genres for generations now, in front of live crowds.

While the artist shows no signs of slowing, it’s a great opportunity to catch the 73-year-old star at a live show.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.