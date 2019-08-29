Banking on trust in Santa Clarita

by Tamra Gurney, president and CEO of Mission Valley Bank

When it comes to choosing a banking partner, today’s business owners and managers are looking for a relationship that provides them with expertise in their specific area and a bank that is willing to work with them as a trusted adviser to help achieve greater success. Woven into that relationship, businesses seek a bank that demonstrates a tech-savvy, client-focused, community-minded and relationship-driven approach.

It takes a team of trusted advisers who understand a client’s business to develop programs to meet their exact needs. It’s that aspect that gives community banks a distinct advantage over larger institutional banks.

When looking to enter a banking relationship, businesses should seek out banks that have shifted from the traditional product focus to a more client-centric strategy, which tends to be more relevant and engaging while delivering solutions. In return, banks should be willing to cultivate an even deeper knowledge and understanding of their customers so they can tailor offers and services based on a customer’s account activity, needs and preferences.

When selecting a bank, a simple truth to remember is that banks cannot be all things to all people. By the same token, not all banks are created equal nor do they focus on the same core competencies. Businesses need to be sure their bank is a good fit for what is needed to grow and operate their business. Another consideration is the overall client experience.

Lastly, to achieve trust, banks must demonstrate their dedication to a broader purpose. They need to prove they are not just driven by quick profits, but also by shared values. There is tremendous value in working with a client-focused, relationship-driven banker that will invest the time necessary to truly get to know a business and understand its unique needs. The path to long-term success is for businesses to develop long-term relationships with bankers who demonstrate expertise, experience and dedication to their success.

Mission Valley bankers have been recognized by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal as Business Banker-Trusted Advisor each year since the award’s inception in 2011.

