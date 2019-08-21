Bear sighted near Newhall mobile home park

Bears: Some have spotted them in Valencia and just weeks ago, in Castaic backyards. Add Newhall to the mix as the California Highway Patrol received reports of a bear sighting early Wednesday morning.



A large bear was spotted around 2 a.m. rummaging through trash cans near the Crescent Valley Mobile home park, located at 23500 The Old Road.



“The call came in at 1:56 a.m. of a bear in the reporting party’s backyard,” said Officer Peter Nicholson with the CHP. “The call was then transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department.”



Bear sighting in Newhall Photo by Rick McClure

Law enforcement and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not respond to the area.



There were no reports of injuries or additional sightings by Wednesday afternoon, according to Nicholson.



Just more than a month ago, a mother bear and her cub were seen in a Castaic neighborhood. The SCV Sheriff’s Station responded and the Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted but determined that no response was necessary unless there’s a direct threat.