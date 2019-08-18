Calendar of Events: August 18, 2019 to August 31, 2019

ONGOING

Mondays, 9 p.m. to midnight Enjoy Latin dancing nights at Black and Blue Restaurant with $5 patron drinks, Coronas or Modelo beer. 24300 Town Center Drive, STE 110, Valencia. Info: blacknbluelounge.com/events/

FF Every Tuesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. The Community Drumming Experience is an hour of fun entry-level experiential music making with drums and percussion that is accessible[TG1] [DD2] to anyone who wants to participate. All levels of ability are welcome and no prior musical experience is necessary. Drums and percussion instruments provided at no cost. Remo Music Center, 28101 Industry Drive, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/302675810411528/?event_time_id=302675867078189

Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to The Canyon for a night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Guests 18 years old and older will be permitted, no parents or guardians needed to enter. Show a valid identification upon entry. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita

FF Fridays, 4 p.m. Hurricane Harbor’s “Dive-In Movies.” Cool off in the Forgotten Sea Wave Pool while a popular movie plays on a large screen above you. Dive-In Movies give you the unique opportunity to float in the water while you watch. Screenings free with park admission. Check the website for lineup and details. Info: sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla/special-events/dive-movies

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market

Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to noon The Santa Clarita Certified Farmers’ Market offers locals a chance to enjoy a leisurely Sunday breakfast prepared onsite from one of the Market’s several food vendors or try some of our wonderful artisan bakery products. Every week over 40 California farmers brings the freshest, fruits, vegetables and other goods to you. Open year round, rain or shine. College of the Canyons, Parking Lot 5, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: vccfarmersmarkets.com/santa-clarita/

Sundays, 8-10 p.m. Join Hollywood Curling for a fun shorts league on Sunday nights, and enjoy a curling tradition called “broomstacking” in the bar each night! Limited to 6 teams, we will take a waitlist once we are full, and if it’s possible to expand the league, we will do our best to get everyone in. This is an open league and anyone of any skill level may register. Beginners and individual players are welcome and encouraged to sign up. Ice Station Info: hollywoodcurling.org/event-3453090?fbclid=IwAR1jpIYrRoq3Zfyg2HKDbXMp43MFm4lcvF9f7nTdoUwaOXy34-0NjvajtZ8

Third Sunday of the month, 1-4 p.m. The Open Book offers free tarot readings. Ask up to 3 questions and get in-depth answers. This is a first-come, first-served basis, space is limited. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 255-1400, [email protected]

Fourth Thursday of the Month, 7-9 p.m. Part of the [email protected] event series, Note by Note is a music night presenting audiences with a variety of genres at this free evening of fun. Music from bands, duos and soloists’ will play their blend of music for your listening pleasure. Come enjoy a wide range of music styles, including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental, western and more! The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/notebynote/

EVENTS BY DATE

Sunday, August 18, 11:30 a.m. Wolf Creek Brewery and Longshot Cornhole will host a cornhole tournament to raise funds for the Valley Jethawks Baseball Club to go to All Star Village in Cooperstown, New York. First place wins $300, second place wins $100. $60 per two person team. Wolf Creek Brewery, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/1504808892988146/

Sunday, August 18, 2-3 p.m. Come to the Placerita Canyon Nature Center for a lecture with Linda Castro, assistant policy director for the Oakland-based California Wilderness Coalition (CalWild), who will provide an informative presentation on the California Desert National Conservation Lands. You’ll learn what they are, how and when they were designated, and how they are now under threat. 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/426408588219444/

Sunday, August 18, 2-4 p.m. Come see a stage performance of Tina Howe’s “Painting Churches,” which was a finalist for the 1984 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and the basis for the 1994 film “The Portrait” starring Gregory Peck and Laurel Bacall. $20 general admission; $18 seniors/students. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Seating is first come, first serve. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall. Info: atthemain.org/tickets/painting-churches-64379098617/

Sunday, August 18, 3:30-7:30 p.m. Please join Muslim Youth of Santa Clarita to celebrate Eid Al Adha! Lots of fun activities, face painting, carnival games, great food and way more! Please pay the tickets amount using the donate link on myscgroup.org. Please add the note “Eid Tickets.” Valencia Glen Park, 23750 Vía Gavola, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/3167902693227630/

Monday, August 19, 6:30 p.m. Taking her inspiration from nature, Abby Diamond creates colorful, unique and evocative landscape collages using torn pieces of magazine paper. Diamond will demonstrate paper collage at the free public meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). Barnes & Noble 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: santaclaritaartists.org

Tuesday, August 20, 7-10:30 p.m. Come to the 10th annual Burrito Bowl Committee burrito eating contest fundraiser to support six local high schools. Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 West Valencia Blvd, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: scvburritobowl.com/about-us.html

Thursday, August 22, 7:30-10 p.m. Back by popular demand, the 8th Annual Comics for the Cause event brings together numerous talented and hilarious comics all under one roof to make you laugh and raise awareness for the Youth Project! Laurie Kilmartin, Steve Simeone, and Jimmy Shubert are confirmed to perform. $40-55. Info: theyouthproject.ticketleap.com/8th-annual-comics-for-the-cause/

FF Saturday, August 24, 6:30-10:30 a.m. Join the Paseo Club’s seventh annual triathlon. A portion of all proceeds will go to A Light of Hope in its mission to provide healing and freedom for youth and families in our community. The race will consist of a 150-yard swim, 10-mile bike and a 1.25-mile run. The kids triathlon, 150 yard swim, four mile bike and 1.25 run. 27650 Dickason Dr, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: thepaseoclub.com/event/7th-annual-triathlon/?instance_id=1318

Saturday, August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Do you have questions or concerns about state issues, or need help with unclaimed property or dealing with a state agency? Senator Scott Wilk’s office will be holding mobile district office hours at the Newhall Farmers Market. No appointment necessary. 24500 Main St, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 286-1471

FF Saturday, August 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join museum scientists and educators, and Placerita Canyon staff and volunteers, to discover the natural wonders of Placerita Canyon at the free community science meetup. Guided hikes, nature-inspired crafts, story times, and light snacks will be provided. Guided hikes will include pro-tips on how to take photos of wildlife. 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/681925135613835/

Saturday, August 24, 1-3 p.m. Join The Open Book for a special reading of Dr. Seuss’s “The Sneetches” by HOPE Readers Theater Arts group. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2257810727867241/

Saturday, August 24, 2-5:30 p.m. Join the Gibbon Conservation Center for the first ever Ape Art Painting Party. Learn how to paint a gibbon with step by step instructions. Discover your inner artist but beware you may get messy. Ticket includes painting material. Make sure to bring along snacks, drinks and mix ins if you desire. $45. 19100 Esguerra Rd., Santa Clarita Info: flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjA0NTg=

Sunday, August 25, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Come to The Open Book’s “Fantastic Fossils” Sunday Storytime. Not only do we have real fossils to show, but we’re going to explore and learn about them, create our own and work together to see if we can figure out what some of these fossilized creatures might have looked like! Bring your imaginations with you! This event is free, snacks and crafts are provided. Please arrive before 2:30. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/1363678733801192/

Monday, August 26, 6 p.m. Learn. Eat. Repeat. Marston’s Restaurant’s Chef Jim show you how it’s done, you’ll enjoy a generous taste of every dish and leave with recipes! The class is demonstration style and includes tastings of each dish, a recipe booklet, and coffee, soda or tea. Happy Hour pricing is available on beer, wine, and cocktails. Limited seating and reservations are required. $60. 24011 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia. Info: (661) 253-9910, marstonsrestaurant.com/marstons-events/

Monday, August 26, 6-9 p.m. Create a portrait of your fur babies in honor of National Dog Day at Painting with a Twist. Send us a clear, front-facing photo of your pet to have it pre-sketched and ready for you on class day. A “head and shoulders” picture works best. Seats are limited, please book in advance. 19115 Golden Valley Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: paintingwithatwist.com/studio/santa-clarita/

Tuesday, August 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come to a watercolor workshop at the Old Town Newhall Library. Zony Gordon will be leading a small group in a watercolor painting workshop. Space is limited to 15 people, first come first served. 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2306252779626813/

Friday, August 30, 5-8 p.m. Join Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School for our annual Family Fun Night Luau style! There will be games, prizes, dinner, and more! Let’s have a night of fun and catching up from summer. 23225 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2294589694129651/

Saturday, August 31, noon to 2 a.m. Come to Drifters Cocktails’s monthly Art Crawl Series is an opportunity for local vendors and artists to come together alike and paint, drink and enjoy the sights and sounds of scv’s finest musicians and artists. We offer bottomless mimosas for $20 from noon-2pm and run the event the entire day. 18240 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/777014509400351/