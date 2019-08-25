Calendar of Events: August 25, 2019 to September 7, 2019

ONGOING

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market

Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to noon The Santa Clarita Certified Farmers’ Market offers locals a Sunday breakfast prepared onsite from one of the Market’s several food vendors or try some of our wonderful artisan bakery products. Open year round, rain or shine. College of the Canyons, Parking Lot 5, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: vccfarmersmarkets.com/santa-clarita/

Mondays, 9 p.m. to midnight Enjoy Latin dancing nights at Black and Blue Restaurant with$5 patron drinks, Coronas or Modelo beer. 24300 Town Center Drive, STE 110, Valencia. Info: blacknbluelounge.com/events/

Wednesdays, 6-10 p.m. Come to bike night at Route 66 Classic Grill. Attendees can enjoy live music, raffle prizes, barbecue and drink specials. Route 66 Classic Grill 18730 Soledad Canyon Road., Canyon Country. Info: route66classicgrill.com/bike-night-route-66.php

FF Fridays, 4 p.m. Hurricane Harbor’s “Dive-In Movies.” Cool off in the Forgotten Sea Wave Pool while a popular movie plays on a large screen above you. Dive-In Movies give you the unique opportunity tofloat in the water while you watch. Screenings free with park admission. Check the website for lineup and details. Info: sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla/special-events/dive-movies

First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. The Stage Door at the Keyboard Galleria Music Center hosts a free monthly open mic for all musicians, lyricists, comics and entertainers. KGMC always provides a great back line, though visitors are welcome to bring their own gear, including instruments. The stage is complete with amps, drums, a digital piano and a PA system. Keyboard Galleria Music Center, 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Ste 120, Santa Clarita. Info: keyboardgalleria.com

FF First Thursday of the Month, 7-9 p.m. 10 by 10 is a variety night giving ten selected entertainers the chance to take the stage for a ten minute performance of their choosing. Audience members will enjoy storytelling, magic, comedy, improv, music, and other forms of entertainment at this ever changing event. Admission is free. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/10by10/

FF First Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flutterby is a no-charge open art studio for kids and their parents to stop by and make their own artwork to display. All art materials are provided and no prior registration necessary, as it’s free to the whole community. ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Newhall. Info: (661) 673-7500, http://theartree.org/events/

EVENTS BY DATE

Sunday, August 25, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Come to The Open Book’s “Fantastic Fossils” Sunday Storytime. We have real fossils to show. This event is free, snacks and crafts are provided. Please arrive before 2:30. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/1363678733801192/

Monday, August 26, 6 p.m. Learn. Eat. Repeat. Marston’s Restaurant’s Chef Jim show you how it’s done, you’ll enjoy a generous taste of every dish and leave with recipes! The class is demonstration style and includes tastings of each dish, a recipe booklet, and coffee, soda or tea. Happy Hour pricing is available on beer, wine, and cocktails. Limited seating and reservations are required. $60. 24011 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia. Info: (661) 253-9910, marstonsrestaurant.com/marstons-events/

Monday, August 26, 6-9 p.m. Create a portrait of your fur babies in honor of National Dog Day at Painting with a Twist. Send us a clear, front-facing photo of your pet to have it pre-sketched and ready for you on class day. A “head and shoulders” picture works best. Seats are limited, please book in advance. 19115 Golden Valley Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: paintingwithatwist.com/studio/santa-clarita/

Tuesday, August 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come to a watercolor workshop at the Old Town Newhall Library. Zony Gordon will be leading a small group in a watercolor painting workshop. Space is limited to 15 people, first come, first served. 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2306252779626813/

August 27, 7-10 p.m. Hollywood is coming to Santa Clarita! Comedian Darren Carter from “The Tonight Show,” Showtime, Comedy Central, and BET is bringing his friends for a night of laughter you won’t want to miss! $10. Noche Azul, 23115 Lyons Ave., Newhall, Santa Clarita/ Info: facebook.com/events/938742753133149/

Wednesday, August 28, 6-10 p.m. The Bridgeway Theater Co. will host open auditions for a production of “The Diary of Anne Frank.” Please prepare a one minute monologue for auditions, for callbacks please have sides ready. This is a nonprofit paid production and actors will get paid $10 per show. Temple Beth Ami, 23023 Hilse Ln, Santa Clarita. Info: [email protected], [email protected], (661)974-1684,, facebook.com/events/394764114508930/

Thursday, August 29, 7-9 p.m. Come to Quiz and Recreation: A “Parks and Rec”-Themed Trivia Night! Think you know everything about Pawnee, Indiana? Assemble your dream team, grab your color-coded binders, and treat yo’ self to some trivia! Trivia Night is free to attend and is appropriate for any non-Eagletonians aged 18 and older. The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/502497090504130/

Friday, August 30, 5-8 p.m. Join Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School for our annual Family Fun Night Luau style! There will be games, prizes, dinner, and more! Let’s have a night of fun and catching up from summer. 23225 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2294589694129651/

FF Friday, August 30, 8-11 p.m. Join the Friends of Hart Park and Museum for free movies under the stars featuring “Captain Marvel.” AvenuesSLS.org will be selling snow-cones, popcorn, candy and drinks. Bring your chairs, blankets, towels, etc. 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/386723855271401/

Friday, August 30, 9 p.m. to midnight Skyline Productions exists to showcase artists of all mediums in an atmosphere filled with fellow creatives and enthusiasts who are ready to find the next big thing. We are re-imagining the current state of the industry to provide an experience for artists and fans absent of the politics that often push away those who are deserving of exposure. Come to our next showcase! $10. 24346 Main St, Newhall. Info: facebook.com/events/355348882057584/

Saturday, August 31, noon to 2 a.m. Come to Drifters Cocktails’s monthly Art Crawl Series is an opportunity for local vendors and artists to come together alike and paint, drink and enjoy the sights and sounds of scv’s finest musicians and artists. We offer bottomless mimosas for $20 from noon-2pm and run the event the entire day. 18240 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/777014509400351/

Monday, September 2, 7-8:30 p.m. The Craft Comedy Tour is teaming up with Brewery Draconum to bring New York City’s no. 1 roast comedian to Santa Clarita! See Irish comedian Sean Finnerty, one of America’s fastest rising comics, featured on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” as we share laughs over drafts! $15. Brewery Draconum, 24407 Main Street, Santa Clarita Info: facebook.com/events/440773123438484/

FF Saturday, September 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy for our monthly volunteer day. Come for a day of work and fun with your family and friends! Enjoy a vegan breakfast and lunch and love animals with us! 27662 Rolling Hills Road,

Canyon Country. Info: sanctuaryaat.org

FF Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come to Wolf Creek Brewery for Avenue Supported Living Services’ third annual cornhole tournament fundraiser. Enjoy food trucks, various craft vendors, friends, family and fun! 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/596251124221779/

FF Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Praise on the Mountain (POTM) is a worship concert with a simple vision in mind, create an atmosphere where Apostolics could gather together to worship and fellowship at Six Flags amusement parks. POTM started as a youth event, but has grown into an event of all ages across the nation. SIx Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia. Info: praiseonthemountain.org

FF Saturday, September 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Come to Code Ninjas’ free coding bootcamp. We will be teaching kids 7 to 14 how to code a video game! This camp is appropriate for beginners, no experience is necessary. Kids will also get a chance to play with our Snap Circuits, robots and more! We ask that parents stay during the camp and get a feel for what their child is learning. Only 30 spots available. Tickets are free, but we ask for you to reserve your spot. Code Ninjas, 26867 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/425173648088258/

Saturday, September 7, 6-10 p.m. Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia as we hold our 16th annual Bras For A Cause. Proceeds from this spectacular event benefit organizations and women in our local community who support or are dealing with breast cancer. Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia. Dress to impress! Info: one.bidpal.net/bfac2019/welcome