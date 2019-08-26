Cardinals and Knights girls volleyball pick up wins

The Santa Clarita Christian School girls volleyball team came away with a three-game: 25-8, 28-6, 28-26 victory over Pacifica Christian at home on Thursday.



Olivia Precioso led the Cardinals with seven kills and added an ace and a block, Kaysa Brown followed with six kills, nine assists, four digs and three aces.



Courtney Lotz chipped in with four kills and Alicia Castillo had three kills to go with four aces and four blocks.



Austen Hermanson and Vanessa Garcia each recorded four aces to go along with 12 assists and 16 digs, respectively.



The Cardinals play Milken Community on the road at 6 p.m. tomorrow.



Trinity Classical Academy 3, Desert Christian Academy 0



The Knights’ girls volleyball team opened up Heritage League play with a straight game sweep: 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 win at Desert Christian Academy on Monday.



Trinity’s Paige Kim led the way with 11 kills, Reagan Fernandez had four blocks and Lily Caddow chipped in with four kills and six digs of her own.



Riley Spector added 13 digs and Nicole Amoroso dished out 19 assists.



Trinity plays Frazier Mountain on the road at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

