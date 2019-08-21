CHP officers stop wrong way driver on Highway 14

There were a few tense moments for motorists northbound on Highway 14 Wednesday,when they were suddenly confronted with a motorist driving toward them.



No one was hurt and no collisions occurred, said California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard.



“Luckily, our patrol officers were in the area and safely stopped her,” he said.



The incident was first reported a couple of minutes before 1 p.m. when motorists contacted the CHP saying a green car was driving the wrong way on Highway 14 near Placerita Canyon Road.



The driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes.



CHP officers intercepted the “elderly woman” driving the car and made arrangements to have it towed from the fast lane.



“We didn’t want her driving away from the scene,” Greengard said.



The driver, described only elderly, was issued a citation, he said.



