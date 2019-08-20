Concerts in the Park enters final week

The city of Santa Clarita’s 30th annual Concerts in the Park series is coming to an end this week, featuring Erotic City, a Prince tribute band, for the park’s last music-filled Saturday of the summer.



This year, the free and family-friendly concert series has run Saturdays at Central Park with a variety of bands to satisfy everyone’s music tastes, including tribute bands, a party band as well as an original band, according to Dave Knutson, arts and events administrator.



This tribute band has everything from the high heels and lace pants to the purple coat and high energy, while lead singer Julian Stefoni has been paying tribute to Prince for 20 years, touring all over the nation, according to event organizers.



A variety of food vendors are also expected to be at the concert, and residents are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the show.



The final Concerts in the Park is scheduled 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. For more information, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts.

