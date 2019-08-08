ELITE dance team nominated for People’s Choice Award

ELITE Dance Studios’ Performance Group team dancers have made it to the final round of the People’s Choice Award at the Industry Dance Awards.



The Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show is an annual event that brings the global dance community together in celebration of creativity, innovation and the fight against cancer, according to the event’s website.



ELITE’s “Welcome to the Jungle” routine, choreographed by studio owner Jacqueline Hill, was one of the hundreds of submissions nominated and has made it to the top ten finalists. This is the first time that any ELITE team has been nominated for an award at this dance event.



“No local studio has been nominated for such a prestigious award as the Industry Dance Awards, so we are thrilled to be in the running to win,” Hill said. “ELITE Dance Studios offers classes for beginners through professional and continues to break incredible records with their stunning and entertaining performances.”



The Industry Dance Awards is scheduled for Aug. 14 at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, which can be watched via livestream.



For more information on the award ceremony, visit industrydanceawards.com. For more information on ELITE Dance Studios, visit elitedancestudiosca.com.

