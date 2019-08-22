Foothill League football records that could fall this season

Last year several football records were broken in the Foothill League, most notably the majority of the offensive records for West Ranch, which included the single-season and single-game passing and rushing records.

Quarterback Weston Eget threw for 2,752 yards and 25 touchdowns in 12 games, but his younger brother Walker could surpass those totals in his first season as the team’s field general.

On the West Ranch JV team last season, Walker threw for 2,606 yards and 26 touchdowns in only nine games, so if he keeps up that pace this season on varsity he can very well break his brother’s records.

The rushing records will be more difficult to crack, as last year’s All-SCV Football Player of the Year Ryan Camacho rushed for 332 yards in a game and 1,919 yards on the season.

However, senior‌ ‌playmaker, Jackson Reyes could have a shot at both records. Last season, Reyes carried the ball just 45 times but amassed 399 rushing yards, an 8.9 yards per carry average. As the team’s go-to running back this year, he will get the majority of the touches out of the backfield and could exceed Camacho’s numbers from last year.

With Hart’s rich history, particularly at the quarterback position, it will be difficult for many of the records set by the likes of Kyle Boller and Brady White to be broken. If anyone can do it though, it’s senior Zach Johnson.

White holds the record for most attempts (62), completions (41) and yards (508) in a game. White and Boller hold the record for most touchdown passes in a game with seven.

Johnson got close to a few records last season. He threw for 452 yards in 51 attempts in a first-round playoff game against Moorpark. He threw for five touchdowns in the third game of the season against Burbank.

Hart head coach Mike Herrington is also headed toward a personal milestone, as he is 3 wins away from hitting the 300-win mark. Herrington, who is 297-89-2 heading into his 31st season as the Indians’ head coach, plus an 8-win season at Bellflower High School, needs three wins to reach the 300-win club.

Golden Valley’s ultimate utility athlete, Johnathan Kaelin, could be on his way to joining the history books in more than one category.

KJ Maduike set the rushing touchdown record in 2016 with 13 scores, but Kaelin was close last season with nine rushing touchdowns on just 43 attempts and his carries should go up this season. Kaelin will also be featured out wide and could surpass the receiving touchdown record in a season set by Jalin Lewis in 2016 with 11.

Valencia’s rushing yards in a season record set by Steven Manfro is practically unbreakable. The former UCLA Bruin set the record with 2,553 rushing yards in 2010.

The Vikings’ backfield will be split mostly between seniors Jake Santos and Nick Pham, with Santos being more of a big-play running back. Last season, Santos rushed for 662 yards on just 65 carries, a whopping 10.2 yards per carry average. At that rate, he’ll have to carry the ball upward of 250 times in order to break Manfro’s record.

The one Valencia record that could be broken this year is receptions in a game, which is held by Nick Hale who caught 11 passes in 2007. Senior Hunter Koch is the frontrunner to break the record, though senior Mitchell Torres will also be catching a lot of balls.

Since switching over to 11-man football in 2015, Trinity Classical Academy had its most successful season last year, totaling five wins.

This year, the Knights could outdo that number, as the team returns starting quarterback Rick Roberts and a slew of talented players on both sides of the ball.

Moving its home games to College of the Canyons this year, Trinity will have more of a home-field advantage and should have an edge over the majority of the teams it will face. In fact, of the nine teams the Knights are slated to play this year, eight of them did not have a winning record in 2018.

