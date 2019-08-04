Friends, family come out to honor racing legend at Saugus Speedway

Friends and family of “Wild” Bill Foster — a stock car racer during the height of Saugus Speedway — met at the old sports ground Saturday to honor his memory.

Few in the general public know what Saugus Speedway was like in its heyday, before racing at the track stopped permanently in the 90s, but everyone at the get together seemed to either remember visiting or growing up on the track, they said. Many of them remember what it was like to see Wild Bill hitting upwards of 80 miles be per hour on its two straight aways.

Fellow racer and long time friend of Bill Foster, Sam Stanly, left, tells stories about racing in the 1960’s during a gathering to remember Wild Bill Foster at the Saugus Speedway in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“He was a racing legend,” said Tom Bush, a driver in attendance who had raced against Foster. “You had to have lived in the times, but it was tough guys who worked on their cars forty hours a week after they worked a day job and never gave up.”

In attendance at the event, which featured over one hundred people throughout the day, were Foster’s two daughters, Alicia and Lindy, who said their father had died in May of this year.

“He was one of the racers out here, and he owned a business in town, and these are all racers and fans and everything came out to pay their respects,” said Alicia Hornanday, Foster’s daughter. “He was my everything, I was a daddy’s girl.”

Lindy said that she had taken up racing at Saugus Speedway, as well as other places, because of her time learning the sport from her father. She said her father was a popular driver that would give everyone a nickname.

“If you didn’t get a nickname from dad, there was a problem,” said Lindy.

Friend Bill Smith, center, tries on a racing jacket he wore in the 1960’s when he worked with Bill Foster as he is assisted by Foster’s daughters Lindy Hornaday, left, and Alicia Dyer during a gathering to remember Wild Bill Foster at the Saugus Speedway in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

One such person, “Sad” Sam Stanley, was in attendance, telling stories about racing in the 1960’s.

“I raced with the old guys,” said Stanley, adding that he and Bill, who generally drove a Pontiac, would race cars without power steering. He called the racing back in the 60s, back when Nascar was still only a few decades old, “aggressive racing.”

“I just loved cars,” he said.

Mechanic and long time friend Chris Blanke, left, and daughters Lindy Hornaday, center, and Alicia Dyer remember Bill Foster in a 1960’s photo which was hung during a gathering to remember Wild Bill Foster at the Saugus Speedway in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

During the event, pictures of Bill Foster were hung up and his daughters were given the opportunity to once again walk on the track their father made a name for himself on.

“And it’s been nice to be out here all day long,” said Alicia, “hearing all these nice stories about him.”