It’s time to ‘ParTeeForeACure,’ golfers

In Care Of Hope is hosting its fifth annual ParTeeForeACure Golf Tournament on Sept. 16 to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.



Event coordinator Sandra Schneider’s husband, Brian, is a local business owner and Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer survivor himself, which is how they originally got involved with the cause, and since then, the pair has created In Care Of Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to helping support the LLS, she said.



The tournament is expected to be a four-person scramble, which allows players of all abilities to not only quickly learn the rules and terminology, but also contribute to their team’s success, with a “shotgun” start.



The event is held annually in September as it is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, which is why the morning also begins with a bloody mary bar, Schneider added.



In addition, breakfast burritos, a barbecue lunch on the turn and an awards dinner are planned to be provided.



Throughout the day, various challenges will be held on the course, including a hole-in-one grand prize, longest drive, cornhole toss, poker hand and helicopter ball drop, according to event organizers.



A helicopter drops golf balls during the 4th annual ParTeeForeACure Golf Tournament at the Sand Canyon Country Club in September 2018. Courtesy of In Care Of Hope

Special celebrity guests are also expected to be in attendance for the awards ceremony.



“It’s just been a hit and has been snowballing ever since (our first),” Schneider said. “This actually might be the first year we sell out.”



All proceeds from the event will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for blood cancer research and patient services, such as financial support for those battling cancer, according to Schneider.



“Over the last couple years, we raised over $25,000 per tournament each year and have raised a total of $126,000 for LLS,” Schneider said.



The ParTeeForeACure Golf Tournament is scheduled 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Sand Canyon Country Club, located at 27734 Sand Canyon Road. For more information, visit hodgkins-haters.com.

