LiveWorkSCV.com by the numbers

By Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of SCVEDC

Have you heard about LiveWorkSCV.com, the new resource from the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp.? LiveWorkSCV.com is a comprehensive, highly visible job board that matches SCV career opportunities with SCV residents who want a job closer to home.

In its first week alone, over 35 companies have posted career opportunities on LiveWorkSCV.com. In addition, over 40 potential candidates have created profiles, over 75 Santa Clarita Valley jobs have been posted and over 40 applications have been submitted. LiveWorkSCV.com is quickly becoming the go-to job board for companies and residents in the Santa Clarita Valley. And we’re just getting started.

SCVEDC knows the value of hiring local talent and is offering Santa Clarita Valley businesses this resource at no cost until 2020.

SCV residents who are either actively or casually seeking a career in the Santa Clarita Valley can receive automatic notifications of positions that match their qualifications and create a profile that is searchable by hiring managers. Also, job seekers can take advantage of no-cost and low-cost job skills classes offered by SCVEDC in partnership with College of the Canyons to boost their resumes. More information regarding these job skills classes is available on the website.

Visit www.LiveWorkSCV.com and post your open positions today. Or, if you’re seeking a career closer to home, sign up for job alerts and create a profile that allows you to easily apply for a local opportunity.

