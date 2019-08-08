Local artists to perform at Bella Vida

Jim Gustin and Jeri Goldenhar, otherwise known as Truth Jones, will be performing a lunchtime concert at Bella Vida senior center Wednesday.



The pair was contacted by the senior center after performing at the Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series on June 21 with their band.



“Giving back to the community is a big part of our band, and it’s a lot of what we do,” Gustin said. “It’s easy for us because we love playing, and if we can help someone at the same time, that’s awesome.”



Gustin, a local blues singer and guitarist, and Goldenhar together form a passionate, soulful vocal punch that is rare among blues acts, according to Robin Clough, volunteers and recreation coordinator.



Because the entire band wasn’t able to make it, Gustin and Goldenhar will be doing an “acoustic unplugged” performance, Gustin added.



They typically play a little bit of everything, including anything from blues or classic rock to country, but will primarily be playing classic rock at the performance, Gustin said.



“It always feels good to give back, and the senior center is a great thing,” Gustin said. “It allows them to have some enjoyment in their lives and a sense of community.”



Following this, the band’s next local performance is scheduled to be at Carousel Ranch’s Heart of the West on Saturday, Aug. 24.



The concert is scheduled 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Bella Vida senior center’s Banquet Hall, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. For more information, call Bella Vida at 661-259-9444 or email [email protected].

