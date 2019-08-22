Loving Hearts to host Korean Festival

Loving Hearts, a Christianity-based nonprofit committed to fostering a healthy community by connecting people through educational programs, community outreach and special events, is hosting their second annual Korean Festival, or K-Festival, on Sept. 7.



This annual festival, which is free to attend, is expected to include Korean food, a silent auction and a bazaar filled with various booths, such as authentic Korean condiments, cosmetics and more.



“It’s a fun event to bring some joy into people’s daily lives and give people an opportunity to be exposed to a different culture while being more actively involved in the community,” said Grace Seo, Loving Hearts founder. “I just want to enrich people’s lives and allow them to get to know more about each other’s cultures.”



Traditional Korean dancers perform at K-Festival in May 2018. Courtesy of Loving Hearts

Traditional Koren entertainment, including a sword dance, fan dance, K-pop, Nanta and Taekwondo, is also set to be performed.



All of the proceeds will go directly to supporting other local organizations, such as those that help foster and homeless kids in the community, according to Seo.



The Korean Festival is scheduled 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

For more information about the festival, email [email protected] or contact Grace Seo at 661-373-9647. For more information about Loving Hearts, visit lovinghearts4u.com.



