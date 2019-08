California Assembly Bill 1254 has been introduced to end all trophy hunting of bobcats, making the Golden State the first to protect these small carnivores from needless trophy hunting into extinction. Data shows they pose no significant risk to livestock and bobcats support the state’s natural ecosystems by hunting rodents.

Please call your state representatives Christy Smith at 661-286-1565 and Scott Wilk at 661-286-1471 in support of AB 1254.

Nancy Oliver

Santa Clarita