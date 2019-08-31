Organic meat, local vegetables: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market draws crowds

With the smell of pulled pork filling the air and the voices of vendors explaining their organic farming methods to customers, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market once again drew hundreds of local residents and shoppers.

On Saturday, guests had the opportunity to try, sample and purchase unique foods that were grown locally by local farmers.

Nick Sari, left, of Verni’s California Gold and Halaby Farms with a display grapes at the Old Town Newhall Farmer’s Market in Newhall on Saturday. 083119. Dan Watson/The Signal

There was fresh, hand-churned butter, kefir and cheeses being sold by the Achadinha Cheese Company, Simka pluots from Verni and Halaby Farms, and Little Loaves and Boole’s had freshly baked English muffins.

Despite the time of the day and their food generally being associated with lunch and/or dinner, Orrick Family Catering and BBQ was serving up pulled pork straight from the smoker.

Ramy Ibrahim. left, describes the variety of hummus available at Mom’s Products at the Old Town Newhall Farmer’s Market in Newhall on Saturday. 083119. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Honestly, it’s just important to bring the community together, and I just love meeting everyone,” said Amber Orrick, owner of Orrick Family Catering and BBQ. “Every weekend it’s like the same people and they become your regular customers and you get to know them — that’s what’s important.”

All of the vendors are handpicked due to what interesting or quality item they can bring to the marketplace for those regulars, according to officials.

“In a supermarket, it’s all about money, money, money, ‘How can we get the cheapest (product),’” said Market Manager Larry McClements. “But we don’t compete on price, we compete on quality.”

Those in attendance said that while the farmers market is not their only source of groceries, the organic, local-style produce and food can help supplement a lot of their nutritional needs.

Clair Kampe, 21 months, pets the goats in the Happy Halters Petting Zoo at the Old Town Newhall Farmers’s Market in Newhall on Saturday. 083119. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I’m becoming a regular here,” said Janina Lampon, one of the farmers market’s customers. “It supports all the farms and the people who spend a lot of time and money to bring us a good product.”

The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market was founded in 2015, and is open at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue in the Newhall Library parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.

McClements said that next Saturday, Sept. 7th, the market will be holding a paella-style theme, with individual vendors showcasing their abilities to cook or prepare Spanish style paella and/or food.