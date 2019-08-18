Richard La Motte | Democrat Partisan Hit Piece

I just read Jonathan Kraut’s opinion, comparing President Trump to fascist behavior (reportedly from an article in “Psychology Today.”) This is a perfect example of a disingenuous Democrat partisan hit piece.

The list he gave as examples of Trump’s (fascist) behavior: paranoia, self described victimhood, smearing political opponents, leader “cult” worship, assuming full control of the government, subordinating people’s rights to the government — could also be said of Communist countries. Think: Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Castro, Maduro, Putin, Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping, Ortega, and even at times, (Gulp) President Obama.

What is described as “fascist” behavior is really “state-ist” behavior, and state-ism encompasses communism, socialism and fascism — all on the left.

The “right,” properly understood, is for: civil rights, individual freedom, free enterprise, property ownership, and equal application of the law, as set forth in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

As long as President Trump supports those founding documents, neither he, nor his supporters, can be described as “fascist.”

Richard La Motte, Valencia