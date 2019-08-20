SCAA celebrates artists with annual Art Classic

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is celebrating its 30th annual Art Classic & Gala on Nov. 1.



The Art Classic is scheduled to include a free art show with live art demonstrations, on mediums such as oil, watercolor and floral, as well as a fine art exhibit, showcasing artwork by members of the SCAA, art and jewelry booths, music, a silent auction and beverages.



The gala, which is scheduled for later that day, is planned to include entertainment, food and drinks, a live auction led by Santa Clarita Councilman Bob Kellar, and an art awards ceremony.



Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the SCAA, according to event organizers.



The 30th annual Art Classic is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the Gala 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at the Hyatt Regency, located at 24500 Town Center Drive. Though the Art Classic is free to attend, tickets to the Gala are $25.



For more information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

