SCV baseball players make their marks in major leagues

Making his MLB debut on July 21 against the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants pitcher and The Master’s University alumnus Conner Menez got the nod once again, starting in two games on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and again on Sunday.



Getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento before an Aug. 6 game against the Washington Nationals, the rookie lefty surrendered six hits and five earned runs while striking out four and walking three batters before being pulled after the sixth inning.



The Giants went on to lose the game 5-3, giving Menez his first loss of his major league career.



Menez’s third start of the year came five days later against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Things started out nicely for Menez as he struck out the first three batters he faced, but he was pulled after 1 2/3 innings of play.



In the second inning, things began to unravel for Menez due to the lack of control of his pitches, as he put two batters on base to begin the inning and allowed a run to cross the plate after another bases loaded walk.



Menez was pulled with two outs in the second inning after giving up three-earned runs on two hits while striking out four and walking three.



Menez was recalled to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. In three Major League starts, Menez has an ERA of 7.11, 14 strikeouts and eight walks in 12.2 innings of work for the Giants.



Keston Hiura



Milwaukee Brewers second baseman and Valencia alumnus Keston Hiura has proven that his elite batting skills belong in the major leagues after winning the National League Player of the Week award in July after an 11-game hitting streak that catapulted his batting average on the week to .517 and his slugging percentage to .966.



In August, Hiura recorded eight hits total, executing a three-hit game and hitting two home runs in a 8-3 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.



Since being called up from the minors, the second baseman has accrued 61 hits in 204 at-bats, 14 home runs and 32 RBIs with a .367 on-base percentage, .588 slugging percentage and a .299 batting average.



Trevor Bauer



After being traded to the Cincinnati Reds from the Cleveland Indians, Trevor Bauer made his Reds debut in a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on Sunday, Aug. 4.



The Hart High grad lasted 4.2 innings after giving up three earned runs on seven hits, striking out four batters and walking three others in the loss.



Rebounding in his Reds home debut on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, Bauer earned his first win with his new team. Bauer impressed the home crowd by striking out 11 batters in seven innings of work on the way to a 5-2 Reds win.



The 11-strikeout outing is Bauer’s seventh double-digit strikeout game of the year and the most since he struck out 11 batters in a 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on July 13.



Bauer is 10-8 on the year in 26 appearances with a 3.74 ERA over the course of 168.1 innings and has struck out 200 batters.



Tyler Glasnow



Originally expected to be out four to six weeks with a right forearm strain, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow remains on the injured list after removing himself from a May 10 game against the New York Yankees.



At the time, the former Hart pitcher was leading the American League starters with a 1.86 ERA going 6-1 on the year.



The Rays promoted Brendan McKay to Triple-A on May 26 in the hopes of getting him prepared to make the move to pitch in the majors. McKay made his MLB debut on June 29.

