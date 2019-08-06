SCV Sheriff’s holds ‘National Night Out’ Against Crime event before Concerts in the Park

Before the music began at Concerts in the Park, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station held their “National Night Out Against Crime” event at Central Park Saturday.

The event was designed, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials, to spread awareness about the latest information on crime prevention and safety to those in attendance.

Jaelyn Powell, 7, left, and sister Jaylah, 4, display their Sheriff’s badge stickers that they received at the L.A. County Sheriff’s booth on hand to kick off the National Nigh Out Against Crime at the Concerts in the Park event held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It’s a way for us to provide any vital information to the community … it’s a way to take back our streets, get ahold of crime and come together as a community,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga. “We’re here offering all the vital information, and allowing people to ask questions on how they can participate.”

The event was a part of a national campaign designed to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement personnel and the community they serve, according to officials. On average, the event draws out a total of 38 million participants across at least 16,000 communities nationwide.

Ethan Han,8, places his face in a cut-out for a photo at the L.A. County Sheriff’s booth on hand to kick off the National Nigh Out Against Crime at the Concerts in the Park event held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

At the event, those who stopped by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department tent starting at 4 p.m. could pick up informational fliers, merchandise and contact information for their local law enforcement departments.

Arriaga said the information provided at the booth ranged from how to keep your property safe, to how to report a crime to how to be engaged with law enforcement through their social media pages.

“We have a variety of pamphlets that (people) can go ahead and review, and we have stuff for the kids, because the kids need to be informed also,” Arriaga said.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Explorers Brieanna Duarte, left, and Cinthya Medrano talk to Katy Harrison as she picks out a folder and pencils at the L.A. County Sheriff’s booth on hand to kick off the National Nigh Out Against Crime at the Concerts in the Park event held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Those in attendance at the booth said they could also meet-and-greet with a number of deputies and cadets who serve in the local community, providing an opportunity to bring deputies and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

“It’s important for them (LASD personnel) because they get to be a part of the community as well through the sheriff’s organization,” said Arriaga.