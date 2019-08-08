Sewing for a cause

As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Jessica Nilsen of Troop No. 6252 wanted to create a service project that could garner community support.



The Saugus High senior has been a Girl Scout since age 5, and she’s determined to bring people together to help those in need.



That’s why she decided to create a community sew-in, in partnership with the SCV Quilt Guild, in order to allow anyone to get involved in helping the community.



“I’m really interested in sewing, and I think it’s super fun to sew and make projects, so I thought it’d be perfect to pair up with them,” Nilsen said. “I’m working very closely with (the guild) to bring this life.”



Nilsen hopes this event can give the community a chance to learn how to sew while helping those in need.



“It’s a learning experience where they can leave with new knowledge and could have helped the community at the same time,” she added.



Not only are the sewing workshops free for all ages to attend with all materials provided, but no sewing experience is needed as they will have experienced sewers on hand to assist, Nilsen said.



There will be three workshops held at various dates and times, so more people can have the opportunity to participate, and at each, participants will be able to benefit a local organization, such as SCV Veteran Center, the SCV Senior Center and The Painted Turtle camp.



Nilsen said she chose to help more than just one organization so that she could appeal to more of the community.



“The more that we can help, the better,” she added. “I wanted it to be a community thing where anyone could come and make something to help a group that they are passionate about.”



Each craft will have varying difficulties, so everyone can make something at their level.



The sew-ins are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Centre’s Oak Room, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Space is limited, so RSVP to [email protected] if you would like to attend.

