Shaffery recognized among best attorneys in state for client satisfaction

John Shaffery of Poole & Shaffery LLP was recently recognized among the top-10 best attorneys in the state for client satisfaction by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys.



The institute, which is a third-party attorney-rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top-10 attorneys in each state, made selections based on attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients.



“As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, AIOPIA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of personal injury law without sacrificing the service and support they provide,” read a news release from the i_PSnstitute.



Shaffery co-started the law firm, which is headquartered in Valencia, first opened in downtown Los Angeles in 1998 before moving to the Santa Clarita Valley in the early 2000s. The law firm celebrated 20 years of service in September.

