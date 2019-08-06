Summer Sunset Concert series continues Friday

The Valencia Marketplace’s Summer Sunset Concert series returns with another music-filled Friday evening, featuring Fort Worth West this week.



Fort Worth West is an award-winning country band based out of Los Angeles, according to event organizers.



Bill Horn, left, and Tom Kolb of Sgt. Pepper perform the classic music of The Beatles during the Summer Sunset Concert at the Valencia Marketplace in Stevenson Ranch on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

For more than 20 years, the marketplace hosts a free weekly sunset concert at its outdoor amphitheater with the convenience of the marketplace’s numerous shops nearby. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music, as well.



All concerts are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays until Aug. 16, at the Valencia Marketplace outdoor amphitheater, located at 25888 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. For more information, visit valenciamarketplace.com.



Bert Ceroni, and Madeline Lawn dance to the classic music of The Beatles performed by the Sgt. Pepper band during the Summer Sunset Concert at the Valencia Marketplace in Stevenson Ranch on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal