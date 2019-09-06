Cameron Lee, 3, looks at the train show put on by the High Desert Modular Model Railroad Club, based out of Antelope Valley, at Hart Hall in Newhall on Sunday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

All aboard for ‘The William S. Hart Train Show’

Train aficionados from near and far are invited to attend the William S. Hart Train Show on Sept. 14-15. 

Presented in a collaboration between the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and the High Desert Modular Model Railroad Club, this weekend-long event, which is free to attend, is expected to feature a scale model railroad layout with more than a dozen trains operating. 

Guests can observe the passenger and freight trains passing through various California scenery, such as city and old-time logging yards, countrysides and old west towns.

The William S. Hart Train Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at William S. Hart Park’s Hart Hall, located at 24151 Newhall Ave. in Newhall. For more information, visit hdmmrc.com or call 661-433-1760.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

