All aboard for ‘The William S. Hart Train Show’

Train aficionados from near and far are invited to attend the William S. Hart Train Show on Sept. 14-15.



Presented in a collaboration between the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and the High Desert Modular Model Railroad Club, this weekend-long event, which is free to attend, is expected to feature a scale model railroad layout with more than a dozen trains operating.



Guests can observe the passenger and freight trains passing through various California scenery, such as city and old-time logging yards, countrysides and old west towns.

The William S. Hart Train Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at William S. Hart Park’s Hart Hall, located at 24151 Newhall Ave. in Newhall. For more information, visit hdmmrc.com or call 661-433-1760.