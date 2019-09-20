Businesses, community leaders, residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Dozens of local business owners, community leaders and residents gathered at Tesoro Adobe Park this week to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and honor local Latino-owned businesses that have had an impact in the community.

With empanadas, churros and tacos in hand, members of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and Latino Business Alliance joined elected representatives to honor Northeast Valley Health Corp. and Premier America Credit Union with Business of the Year awards.

After attendees had the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company along with the delectables on display at the Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda kicked off the night’s festivities and thanked those in attendance who helped make the celebration possible.

“Years ago, the city got together with some of the Latino citizens in the community and decided to proclaim the month between Sept. 16 and Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Miranda, mentioning those who were part of the council at the time. “This came about because a lot of people went to the City Council and said, ‘Acknowledge us.’

“It was a simple act,” Miranda added, but it has now grown into an annual gathering that draws more than a hundred attendees.

Mayor Marsha McLean, who was on hand in the audience Wednesday, remembers when events like this week’s gala were first being planned for the community.

“I think having an event like this is really fabulous, because it shows how much the alliance has grown over time,” McLean said, adding, “We really appreciate the businesses who are impacting our community in a positive way, and I’m proud to see them find success.”

Shortly after Miranda finished his remarks, performers from D’Wilfri DanceArt and Entertainment took center stage to entertain attendees with a choreographed dance and colorful dresses.

State legislators would then present representatives of Northeast Valley Health Corp. and Premier America Credit Union with their respective Business of the Year awards before employees had the opportunity to share a short message.

“Thank you so much for all that you do for our community,” Miranda said, before dancers returned, having donned new outfits, and the sounds of music carried on throughout the night.