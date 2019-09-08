Calgrove car fire prompts quick response



A car fire on The Old Road and Calgrove Boulevard sparked a response from Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol officers early Sunday morning.



“We received the call at 1:49 a.m. and were on scene at 1:59,” said Melinda Choi, supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The call was cleared at 2:40. We do not have any information as to what may have caused the fire or if any people were injured.”

Officer Elizabeth Kravig said California Highway Patrol deputies arrived on the scene at the same time as the firefighters.

“We don’t have any information that this is a collision or about anyone being transported for medical treatment,” Kravig said.