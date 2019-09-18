Calling all blanketeers: ‘Make a Blanket Day’ returns

SCV Project Linus is hosting its semi-annual Make a Blanket Day for critically ill and traumatized children on Sept. 28.



“We serve about 1,000 kids every winter, and this is our main way of bringing in a majority of our blankets,” said Sharon Garvar, chapter coordinator and local teacher. “We’re looking to bring in 400 to 500 blankets to (fill) our holiday needs for homeless shelters, (children’s) hospitals, and child and family services … to bring some joy during the holiday season.”



Anyone is invited to participate and no previous blanket-making experience is required as volunteers will be taught the basic skills of making blankets, while those who would like to make a blanket at home and drop it off can also do so, according to Garvar.



In addition, volunteers are able to receive community service hours, each blanket equating to an hour with a max of six hours, according to organizers. Though blankets can also be dropped off at the event for service hours, the organization also accepts donations year-round.



Participants are asked to register online beforehand and must bring a yard-and-a-half piece of fleece for the blankets, according to Garvar.



Make a Blanket Day is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at College of the Canyons’ East Gym, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia. To register or for more information, visit scvprojectlinus.org.

