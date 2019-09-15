Car crash on Bouquet Canyon Road takes out light pole

A two-car crash in Saugus resulted in a broken light pole and one woman being sent to the hospital with minor injuries Sunday.

Andrea Higgs, who was driving northbound on Bouquet Canyon Road, said she was driving straight and did not see a car trying to make a left turn out of Heidi Jo Lane, then slammed on the brakes to try to avoid a collision. Higgs then crashed into a light pole, which toppled, exposing a live wire.

No one appeared to be seriously injured; however, one woman was transported for medical attention, according to Deputy Dimitri Rasaei of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The driver of one car had neck pain and her eye was swollen from the air bag impact,” Rasaei said.

Sheriff’s deputies received the call about the crash at 11:30 a.m. and responded to the scene within a minute, according to Deputy Albert White. White added that not much is unique about the collision but incidents occur often enough at the intersection to draw comments from residents.

“All of the citizens keep saying they want a traffic light at this intersection,” White said.