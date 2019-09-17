City to celebrate 2019 Sidewalk Poetry Project

The city of Santa Clarita has scheduled a dedication ceremony for the 2019 Sidewalk Poetry Project on Thursday.



The community is invited to hear from the poets and Mayor Marsha McLean, starting at 10 a.m. along Seco Canyon Road.

The project includes original poems, which were stamped into cement on sidewalks throughout the city during the spring, as part of the Public Works Department’s sidewalk rehabilitation program.

Out of 281 submissions, nine poems were selected. The stamped poems were inspired by the theme “Poetry of Place,” and focus on both landscapes and the built environment, reflecting shared spaces in the community, according to the city in a news release.

The Sidewalk Poetry Project was identified as a public art project after the City Council was introduced to the concept in September 2017. For a full list of winners and their poems, along with a list of other public art pieces in the city, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

