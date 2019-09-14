Drag Queen Bingo raises money for Blue Star Moms

In a night filled with laughs, bingo and a drag queen, the Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita invited over 130 people to a fundraiser at the American Legion Hall Friday night.

During the event, those who had purchased tickets were given an opportunity to win prizes based on the bingo cards, while buying raffle tickets and food from the American Legion Post 507’s kitchens.

The event’s proceeds went to support the Blue Star Moms in sending packages to their kids serving in the military abroad or fighting overseas, according to organizers.

Attendees at Drag Queen Bingo show off their bingo cards at the American Legion Hall Post 507. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal.

“We’re an organization who have sons or daughters in the military or have served,” said Marina Telles, vice president of the local chapter of the Blue Star Mothers. “What we do is we get together every once in a while and make these big huge care packages.”

“It makes the community aware that we have servicemen and women that are out and deployed,” Telles added, “and that we have so many parents of children that are serving our country.”

The event included improv entertainment from the two hosts of the night, Drag Queen Roxy Wood and Jeffery Bodman, also known as “Bingo Boy.”

Drag queen performer Roxy Wood reads off a number from the bingo game being played by all those in attendance. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal.

Playing bingo to a series of commentary and improvisation by Wood and Bodman, which included jokes such as, “If he ain’t down with Newhall, get him a U-Haul,” as both men and women filled the room with laughter.

After attendees would yell “Bingo,” they would walk to the front to receive their prize from the two masters of ceremonies. On their way back to their seats, the winners had harmless balls of paper thrown at them to a chorus of “pelt her, pelt her, pelt her” from the audience.

“I’m here to have fun,” said Santa Clarita resident Olga Campbell. “I heard (drag queen bingo) was a blast.”

Close to a 130 people eventually streamed into the Drag Queen Bingo night hosted by the Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita on Friday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal.

Campbell’s friend, Anita Smith, said that she had been to drag shows before, but had never participated in drag queen bingo for a good cause.

“I’m here to support the mothers,” Smith added.

Those looking for more information on the local chapter of the Blue Star Mothers, can visit their website at presidentca46.wixsite.com/bluestarmothersscv or contact them at [email protected].