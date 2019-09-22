Glenda Johnson | When Will We Learn?

The heart-wrenching “Evening of Remembrance” event at the Youth Grove in Central Park (Sept. 17) closed with a plea to all of the Santa Clarita Valley to “slow down.”

My friend and I were returning to our parked car and needed to cross the very long and slow-moving lane of exiting vehicles, which kindly stopped briefly for us to cross.

But we hesitated to first check the incoming lane and, wouldn’t you know it, there came a hell-bent car whose driver must have had something Really Important to get to.

He sped by us and I yelled, “Slow down,” but I doubt that he even heard me or saw us.

Oh, SCV, when will we ever learn?

Glenda Johnson, Santa Clarita