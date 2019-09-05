Hope’s Haven: It’s time to ‘Celebrate Wellness’

Circle of Hope’s Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting those fighting cancer in Santa Clarita, is inviting local cancer patients and survivors to join them for a “Celebrate Wellness Day” at Indo Salon Sunday.



This is a day of self-care for mind, body and spirit wellness, in which participants can enjoy pampering at each different station, with the help of manicurists, makeup artists, hair stylists and masseuses, according to event organizers.



“Life gets busy with (cancer patients’) treatments or the after-effects of being a survivor, so this is a day we wanted to set aside for our clients that’s all about them for pampering and self-care to give them a feel-good boost,” said Margo Berg, program director at Hope’s Haven.



Indo Salon has allowed Hope’s Haven to take over their salon for the event, giving participants a day to relax and visit with others on the same journey, according to Trica Rasplicka, program coordinator at Hope’s Haven.



Cancer patients are survivors attend Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center’s “Beauty Wellness Day” in May. Courtesy of Margo Berg

Light refreshments, a cucumber water lounge and a take-home swag bag are also planned to be provided.



After a similar event in May was well received, Hope’s Haven decided to try and do it quarterly, Rasplicka added.



“The clients just loved it so much,” Rasplicka said, regarding the first event. “There’s so much ugliness in cancer and our clients go through so much, so we wanted them to have a day of beauty and pampering.”



Celebrate Wellness Day is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Indo Salon, located at 23460 Cinema Drive. Cancer patients or survivors interested in participating must register in advance by calling the center at 661-254-5218 and filling out a registration form.



Cancer patients are survivors are pampered at Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center’s “Beauty Wellness Day” in May. Courtesy of Margo Berg