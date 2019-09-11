Local club swimmers make USA Swimming Scholastic All-American list

Nine Canyons Aquatic Club swimmers were named to the USA Swimming Scholastic All-American team on Wednesday.

Canyon High School boys swimmer Kevin Childs was the lone Cowboy, Hart girls swimmer Maxine Catig along with boys swimmers Kyle Brill and Dawson Waage, Saugus’ boys swimmer Justin Morsch, Valencia girls swimmer Julia Unas and West Ranch girls swimmer Reagan Nibarger along with boys swimmers Ted Hwang and Charlie Morici made the list.

The student-athletes were selected after maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average during the 2018-19 school year while earning the Junior time standards in the pool.

“Canyons Aquatic Club is very proud of our swimmers who have been recognized for this outstanding achievement for excelling in academics and athletics. Their performance in the classroom and in competition is a testimony and a result of their hard work ethic, dedication, and discipline for striving for excellence,” said Canyons Aquatic Club head coach Kevin Nielsen.”