‘Sexy Vegan’ arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing dog

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault on an animal after a lewd video was posted to social media.

The video, which was shared last week on social media, involved a man with his dog performing a sex act on him, according to Sheriff’s Station officials, who said detectives were still investigating the incident.

“This whole thing transpired because detectives were made aware of a video that appeared to capture the suspect in an act of bestiality,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was identified in the Sheriff’s Station booking logs as Sexy Vegan, a 37-year-old Newhall resident who listed his occupation as 2020 presidential candidate.

The suspect has gained notoriety for his social media postings and appearances on “Dr. Phil,” in which he was kicked off the set “for using excessive profanity while dancing the moonwalk,” according to Vegan’s website.

“Detectives went out and served a search warrant at his residence in Newhall and then took him into custody,” Miller said.

Miller acknowledged detectives began an investigation after being made aware of the video.

Two dogs were also removed from the man’s residence on the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road, according to Miller.

“Vegan” was being held Thursday morning at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $35,000 bail.

“The detectives arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of bestiality,” Miller said. “Obviously, it’s still an ongoing investigation.”

Vegan was on probation at the time of his arrest for a previous charge outside of the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s jurisdiction, Miller added, which is why he’s still in custody.

