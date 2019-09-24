Newly renovated theater to host live radio play

Residents are invited to attend Raising the Curtain Foundation’s inaugural production, “The Man With Bogart’s Face,” a live radio play, on Oct. 12 at the Newhall Family Theatre.

The foundation is a nonprofit that strives to connect artists and community members to the arts programs at the Newhall Family Theatre, and the production is expected to highlight the progress made on the theater’s renovations.

The art-deco style theater, which was originally built in 1941, was recently renovated with the help of community members along with a bond measure to support funding.

In celebration of the renovations, the play is expected to be an immersive event, where the audience is encouraged to come dressed in their best 1940s attire, and is set to feature a live jazz performance and complimentary hors d’oeuvres catered by The Fraiche Kitchen before the play.

In addition, founders and supporters of the renovation, as well as donors who have participated in Raising the Curtain Foundation’s Grant Ovation Campaign, are planned to be recognized.

“The Man With Bogart’s Face” program is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. with the play beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Newhall Family Theatre, located at 24607 Walnut St. in Newhall. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased by visiting raisingthecurtainfondation.org or contacting Tom Lund, theater manager, at 661-291-4016.