One arrested and charged for threatening another with a gun

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call Saturday night about an individual threatening another with a gun at the 28000 block of Greenwood Place in Castaic.

According to sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Dahring, the call came in at approximately 8:20 p.m. and a helicopter was dispatched to help with the search. 

“We detained one suspect and arrested him for displaying what appeared to be a firearm,” Dahring said. “It turns out that it was a BB gun and they were charged with brandishing a replica firearm. According to the call log, the individual may have been a juvenile.”

There have been no injuries reported in connection with this incident.

Advertisement

Matt Fernandez

Matt Fernandez

Matt Fernandez is a local news reporter for The Signal. He is a 2017 graduate of UCLA and his previous work experience includes the Daily Bruin newspaper and Variety magazine, where he focused on arts and entertainment news. Fernandez has lived in Santa Clarita since 1998.

Latest Stories