One arrested and charged for threatening another with a gun

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call Saturday night about an individual threatening another with a gun at the 28000 block of Greenwood Place in Castaic.

According to sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Dahring, the call came in at approximately 8:20 p.m. and a helicopter was dispatched to help with the search.

“We detained one suspect and arrested him for displaying what appeared to be a firearm,” Dahring said. “It turns out that it was a BB gun and they were charged with brandishing a replica firearm. According to the call log, the individual may have been a juvenile.”

There have been no injuries reported in connection with this incident.