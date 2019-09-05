Patriot Day commemoration planned

Prayer Angels for the Military, a nonprofit military support group, is hosting its annual Patriot Day commemoration at Dr. Richard Rioux Park on Sept. 11.



This free event is expected to include live music, a chalk drawing contest for kids, cardmaking for firefighters, law enforcement and military, as well as care package making for Santa Clarita’s overseas troops.



“Our focus really is the kids,” said Suzon Gerstel, president of the nonprofit. “We like the kids to see and be a part of it … to let them know how important their support is and (understand) the importance of 9/11, realizing the sacrifices that were made.”



Local artist John Stratton is set to perform his original song, “The Unsung Hero,” to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11 along with all the heroes who protect the nation and save lives every day.



“He wrote the song 10 years ago when he was 18,” Gerstel said. “He’s a pastor and accomplished musician as well. We’re really happy to have him — he’s a kind-hearted guy.”



Those who attend are encouraged to bring donations for the care packages, such as individually wrapped snacks. For a complete list of needed items, visit the Prayer Angels website. The commemoration is scheduled 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Dr. Richard Rioux Park, located at 26233 West Faulkner Drive in Stevenson Ranch.

For more information, visit prayerangelsforthemilitary.com or call 661-799-8865.

