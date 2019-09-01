Power outage affects thousands in Canyon Country

A power outage Sunday morning in Canyon Country left thousands without power, according to Edison officials.

The outage is centered in Canyon Country, along Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue.

“At 10:41 a.m. there were 2,175 customers without power initially in Canyon Country,“ said Reggie Kumar, public safety advisor for Edison. “Crews were able to work quickly and safely to restore power to all but one customer at this time, however, power should be restored by this evening. Many customers were able to get their power back within two minutes.”

Lieutenant Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported there were no reported traffic collision or other incidents in the area that could have caused the outage.

The cause of the outage is officially listed as a “repair outage,” on the Southern California Edison website, meaning it is a result of “unexpected circumstances, such as traffic accidents or severe weather.” Though the outage is still officially under investigation, though Kumar said it is possibly heat related.

Power expected to be fully restored at approximately 6 p.m.



This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.