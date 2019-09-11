President of local veteran group speaks to retired teachers

At the California Retired Teachers Association’s first meeting of the year, Elliott Wolfe, president of Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative, spoke about how his group started due to the needs of our local veterans.



Up until Elliott and his wife started this collaborative, local veterans had to travel to West Los Angeles or downtown L.A. for services. The collaborative’s services include medical assistance, housing, food, legal assistance and mental health assistance. The retired educators were fascinated with his story, and eager to help his group.



California Retired Teachers Association, Division 68, is a nonpartisan group that supports educators, offering scholarships and protection of their pension. This group of more than 100 local educators meets four times a year.



For more, call Penni Perrault at 661-917-2810.

