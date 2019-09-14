Richard Myers | Dumbfounded by Agreement

Holy smokes, wow, I’m dumbfounded. I just can’t believe it but I find myself in agreement with Brian Baker’s take on red flag warnings for gun control. In his opinion piece, “Minority Report Comes True” (Sept. 12), he nails the overreach.

I’ve always considered Baker to be the “rightest” of the right wingers and a name-calling bully of the first order, but perhaps he has changed his ways: No name calling, just an accurate pinpointing of flaws.

It doesn’t mean we should scrap the red flag idea altogether (Baker would probably like that), but rather that it needs to be approached more carefully so that rights are protected while safety measures are put in place.

I think it can and should be done.

Richard Myers

Valencia