SCV Pregnancy Center: Walk big for life

The SCV Pregnancy Center is hosting its annual Walk for Life to benefit the center Sept. 28.

“This year in October will be 32 years here in Santa Clarita for the center,” spokeswoman Angela Bennett said. “We’ve done a walk almost every year since we began, and it has become a fun event for people to get together.”

The walk is set up like a typical walk-a-thon, where walkers can participate in a team or individually to raise funds by collecting pledges, according to Bennett.

Though free to register, a walker’s goal is to raise at least $250 each, the cost of one life-affirming medical and counseling appointment, while teams must have at least 10 members, Bennett added.

Participants are expected to receive their own personal link, which they can then use on social media to promote and garner support.

During the walk, participants can make a special stop to visit the new SCV Pregnancy Center, which opened in February of last year.

“The community has been so generous,” Bennett said, adding that last year, there were nearly 700 walkers who raised more than $83,000. “We were overwhelmed, and it was really more than we expected.”

Proceeds from this event will go directly to providing medical services, such as pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, STD testing and treatment, as well as counseling and education, all of which the center offers to patients free of charge, according to Bennett.

Registration for The Walk for Life is scheduled 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church, located at 25300 Rye Canyon Road in Valencia. For more information, visit scvpc.org/walk-for-life or call 661-255-0084.