SCV Sheriff’s searching for suspect connected to Saugus hit-and-run

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run suspect and vehicle connected to a collision that injured a pedestrian Friday.

Deputies are searching for a white SUV that was last seen driving eastbound on Plum Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road Friday morning, according to a message from the Sheriff’s Station via a Nixle Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred Sept. 27 at around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Plum Canyon Road and Heller Circle in Saugus, where deputies responded to reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

“Responding deputies located an adult male victim, suffering from significant injuries,” the Nixle said.

The man was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff. His identity is not being released as the only report written by the SCV Sheriff’s station so far is a traffic report, which is not public information, said Sgt. Scott Shoemaker.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Traffic Office at 661-255-1121 ext. 5110, by sending an anonymous tip to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, using your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.