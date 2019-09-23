SCV to celebrate Rosh Hashanah

With the end of the summer months and the beginning of Autumn, the holiday season is right around the corner, and will begin with the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah, which is typically celebrated with festive meals, candle lighting and prayer services, will begin this year at sundown on Sept. 29 and end at sundown on Oct. 1. Rosh Hashanah is analogous to celebrating the new year for the Jewish faith, according to Rabbi Chani Marozov of Chabad of SCV.

“It’s a time when we commemorate the creation of mankind through Adam and Eve,” Marozov said. “Rosh Hashanah translates to ‘head of the year’ and as the beginning of the Jewish calendar, it’s a time for us to make resolutions for the coming year and celebrate all the days to come. Just like a head control a body, we believe that what we do on Rosh Hashanah has an impact on the rest of the year.”

Here is a list of the services being offered by the different Jewish temples during Rosh Hashanah.

Chabad of SCV

Sunday, Sept. 29

Candle Lighting, 6:23 p.m.

Evening Service: 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

Morning Services, 9:30 a.m.

Children’s Services: 10:30 a.m.

Shofar Sounding, noon

Tashlich, Time to be announced

Candle Lighting, 7:17 p.m.

Evening Service: 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Morning Services, 9:30 a.m.

Children’s Services: 10:30 a.m.

Shofar Sounding, noon

Evening Service: 7:30 p.m.

Congregation Beth Shalom

Sunday, Sept. 29

Evening Service, 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

Morning Service, 9 a.m.

Tashlich, 3 p.m., Behind Arco Station on Bouquet & Valencia Boulevard

Evening Service, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Morning Service, 9 a.m.



Temple Beth Ami

Sunday, Sept. 29

Evening Service, 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

Morning Service, 9 a.m.

Children’s Program, 9 a.m.

Teen Service, 9 a.m.

Tashlich, 4 p.m., Park at Chi-Chi’s and meet behind the Arco gas station on Valencia Blvd. and Bouquet Canyon Rd.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Morning Service, 9 a.m., Temple Beth Ami