‘Set Sail’ with LARC Ranch

LARC Ranch is celebrating 60 years with its “Set Sail with the S.S. LARC” nautical-themed fundraiser Sept. 22.



LARC was created by parents who envisioned a better life for their developmentally disabled children, and has grown to a 65-acre ranch that is now home to more than 100 developmentally disabled adults, according to Executive Director Kathy Sturkey.



The event, which changes themes each year, is meant to be the organization’s “lifesaver” this year in order to help raise funds benefiting the ranch’s residential and day programs and services for developmentally disabled adults, Sturkey added.



This family-friendly event is set to include live entertainment by DJ Bino Bates and dancing on the “top deck,” carnival-style games such as shuffleboard and numerous shops.



In addition, a range of food and desserts are planned to be provided with options such as a full-blown buffet, hot dog cart, In-N-Out Burger truck and more.



While LARC residents and their families look forward to the event each year, they are also inviting the public to enjoy the event and find out more about what LARC is all about, Sturkey said.



Tickets for the event are $125 for adults and $50 for children, or $325 for a family package, which includes two adult tickets and two children tickets.



Set Sail with the S.S. LARC is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at LARC Ranch, located at 29890 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. For more information, visit www.larcfoundation.org or call 661-296-8636 ext. 219.

