Steve Lunetta | From the Mouths of Babes, and Whoever Influences Them

“The state must declare the child to be the most precious treasure of the people. As long as the government is perceived as working for the benefit of children, the people will happily endure almost any curtailment of liberty, and almost any deprivation.” — Adolph Hitler

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg recently finished chewing out world leaders with an emotional speech claiming they were stealing “my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

This is after Greta chastised the U.S. Congress by saying, “I know you are trying but just not hard enough. Sorry.”

I guess Greta holds the United Nations and United States responsible for the growing worldwide catastrophe that is climate change.

Am I the only one who is shocked that the left is using this child to promote a political agenda that smells much like what Herr Hitler was referring to in the 1930s? Instead of using reason, thought and good science, the liberals have manipulated this poor girl into a poster child.

Greta claims that world leaders are ignoring science. How does Greta know this? In Greta’s 16 years on this planet, does she have multiple doctorates in various disciplines to pass judgment upon the validity and causative relationships involving climate change?

I’m guessing no. In fact, I would be willing to bet that Greta has a pair of ultra-liberal parents who spoon-feed her understanding of these topics, exaggerate the usual teenage insecurities about life in general, withhold any actual wisdom and discernment, and push a social-media presence to “inform” the world of her odd and dangerous beliefs.

Who in their right mind would allow a 16-year-old to traverse the Atlantic in an “eco-friendly” boat to make a political point? It starts smelling more like an irresponsible publicity stunt than a noble Earhart-esque adventure.

Think about it. Football in the SCV seems to be dying a slow death as parents are saying no to CTE and protecting their children. And CTE is real and preventable. I suppose that Mr. and Mrs. Thunberg would allow little Greta to strap on a helmet as long as it said “save the polar bears” on the side of it.

Folks, we have to be greatly concerned when one side or the other begins making emotional pleas for action using children at the forefront.

And, what about this generation? Do they eschew car rides to school in favor of walking to save our ozone? Do they put down their cell phones and other forms of electronic devices to stop wasting energy? Do they run rapidly from this massive and wasteful consumer mentality that no generation has previously seen?

How about stop drinking sodas out of single-use plastics? What about the vaping epidemic that is now creating a whole new disease phenomena that medical professionals are struggling to get a handle on? What about listening to other generations and building upon a collective wisdom to make our society greater?

Again, nope. The hypocrisy is breathtaking.

Greta parrots the words that have been placed in her mouth by others, screeching a political narrative with dark and ominous tones.

The great danger in democracies and republics is that they are highly vulnerable to manipulation by nefarious forces that use emotional appeals to sway public opinion. The only way to fight such influence is to be informed, conduct reasonable and open debate, and agree to compromise for the public good.

The left’s use of Miss Thunberg is a dark and evil attempt to circumvent these safeguards of democracy and shut down a reasoned approach to climate change. We need thoughtful discussion among informed people who have the interests of all in mind.

Greta’s puppet masters are a highly clever bunch who have carefully chosen their poster child to elicit the strongest level of public sympathy. Make no mistake — this is a cynical ploy to manipulate all of us.

Don’t fall for it. While there are young people who do amazing things, they should not be influencing public policy that can change the course of nations.

I’m sorry, Greta. You’ve been used.

Steve Lunetta is a resident of Santa Clarita and recently sailed across his swimming pool on an inner tube in support of left-hander’s rights. When do I speak to Congress? He can be reached at [email protected]