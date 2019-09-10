Sung and Park lead Vikings girls golf to win in Foothill League meet No. 2

Valencia girls golf won triple on Tuesday at Hansen Dam Golf Course in Pacoima in the second Foothill League meet of the season.



Ashley Song and Sung Park tied for medalist, each carding a 1-over 34, then the Vikings, the defending league champions, won as a team with a score of 208, besting second-place West Ranch by nine.



“I’m so proud of our team,” said Song. “Like, coming back, hopefully, two-time league championships would be so great. So far it’s looking really good and we’re just in a really good place.”



Song got a birdie on the first hole to start off the day strong. She said that putting as key in saving strokes for par and birdies all throughout the match. Song birdied on four holes total in the meet.



Staying relaxed during play also helped drop her score. Instead of focusing on each number she puts up, she writes it on the scorecard and forgets about it immediately after.



“I’d like to stay in this kind of mindset of like, taking it seriously but also not putting so much pressure on myself that I kind of collapse,” Song said.



Park also credited putting to her success on Tuesday. She switched to a taller putter just a week prior to the meet but was able to get comfortable with the new putter quickly enough to save a few strokes.



She made par on every hole leading up to the sixth hole, where she got her first birdie of the afternoon.



“On that hole, my driver was not good, but like, on my second shot, it landed five yards away from the hole, but with my putting, it went in,” Park said.



A sprained ankle earlier this season kept Park away from competition but watching her teammates helped her develop better course management abilities.



“I learned how to do like course management and this year I think I’m using that course management,” Park said.



West Ranch’s Allison Hwang was runner-up with a 7-over and Hart’s Sophia Yi was next with an 8-over.



In third place as a team was Hart (227) and Saugus and Golden Valley tied for fourth (243) Canyon rounded out the teams at 300.



The next Foothill League meet is set to take place Sept. 17 at Vista Valencia Golf Course.