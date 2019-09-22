Two fires force brief shutdown of 14 Freeway Sunday morning

Two brush fires that started less then 20 minutes apart halted traffic on the northbound 14 Freeway on Sunday morning.

At 8 a.m. Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received a call about a brush fire on the shoulder of the 14 Freeway. The fire reached half an acre in size before firefighters were able to put it out.

Then, at 8:16 a.m., another fire broke out just north of the first near Agua Dulce Canyon Road. According to L.A. County Fire Department supervisor Melinda Choi, firefighters were able to respond to the second fire within 30 seconds and it burned a little more than a half acre before it was extinguished.

“Both incidents are concluded now and there were no threats to any structures or any on people,” Choi said. “We don’t have any information about what may have caused the fires.”

California Highway Patrol officer Moises Marroquin said that the freeways were briefly closed in response to the fires

“A SIG alert was issued for the northbound No. 4 and 5 lanes of the 14 Freeway but that only lasted about an hour from 8:12 a.m. to 9:12 a.m.,” Marroquin said. “A helicopter touched down on the freeway in response to the other incident but traffic was only halted for about 10 minutes from roughly 8:30 to 8:40. All lanes are open now.”