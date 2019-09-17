Valencia’s Ashley Song claims second medalist of the season, Cats edge Vikes

After the third Foothill League girls golf meet of the season, Valencia golfer Ashley Song feels like she’s finally getting into a groove.

“I think it does take a couple of matches to kind of get in the zone and find a rhythm of like, figuring out what time to get there and how long I have to warm up for,” she said. “It’s nice because we already know a lot of the people from the other teams, so a lot of our groups, it’s fun to play with the people that are in league.”

Song’s comfort level in league play showed on Tuesday at Hansen Dam, as she picked up medalist for the second time this season.

She shot a 2-over 34 for the win. Right behind her were teammate Sung Park and West Ranch’s Eunice Yi, who both carded 3-over.

Song was in the same group as Yi, who is West Ranch’s No. 1, for the first time on Tuesday, something that Song said pushed her a little more to perform well.

“That definitely gave me more incentive to put more work into my game,” Song said.

The Vikings golfer has put effort into shaving strokes off her score all season and said that her short game was working especially well at Hansen Dam.

She also hit a birdie on the first hole of the day, which set her up for mental success.

“(It) was kind of like last week, it was a confidence boost because it gave me a little bit more comfort in how I would play or the rest of the day,” Song said. “Even if it didn’t pan out that way, it definitely made me feel a little bit better.”

The team scores were extremely close on Tuesday, but West Ranch was able to edge Valencia with a score of 214. The Vikings finished at 217.

Hart was third with 227 and Saugus fourth with 241. Golden Valley and Canyon rounded out the scores with 263 and 324, respectively.

In the overall league team standings, Valencia leads with a score of 423. The Vikings returned all golfers from last season, something Song believes has helped her team reach the top so far.

“The team has stayed the same so we’re all really comfortable with each other,” she said. “The league matches are always a lot of fun because we get to kind of see everyone from all the other schools and play together and we’re all really familiar.”

Foothill League girls golf resumes with the fourth league meet of the season on Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m.