Santa Claritans attend 46th Annual Dodger Day 

The city of Santa Clarita hosted the 46th Annual Santa Clarita Dodger Day on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, where the World Series champion Dodgers fell to the Washington Nationals, 7-3. The Santa Clarita Valley’s Dodger Day tradition dates back to the late-1970s, even pre-dating the creation of the city of Santa Clarita in 1987. The annual event provides SCV residents the opportunity to enjoy a ball game with tickets grouped so friends and neighbors are in the same sections of the stadium. Photos courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.

Vincent, Moses and Lessette Cortez were among the Santa Clarita employees, friends and community members who attended Santa Clarita Dodger Day on Saturday, June 21, at Dodger Stadium. Courtesy photo. Amy and Emmett Seyerle were among the Santa Clarita employees, friends and community members who attended Santa Clarita Dodger Day on Saturday, June 21, at Dodger Stadium. Courtesy photo.